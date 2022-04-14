USELESS AI (AILESS) Information

Do nothing. Let AI do everything. Why trade when you can vibe? This is just another “useless” AI designed specifically to empower degens who’d rather scroll memes than study charts.

No strategies. No stress. No thinking required. We built this so you could sleep through the next bull run and still wake up in profit (maybe).

Sit back. Touch grass. Let the AI cook. Because in the end useless is the new meta.