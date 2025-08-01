USSI Price (USSI)
USSI (USSI) is currently trading at 1.014 USD with a market cap of $ 8.53M USD. USSI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the USSI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USSI price information.
During today, the price change of USSI to USD was $ +0.00041677.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USSI to USD was $ +0.0043577664.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USSI to USD was $ +0.0060171774.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USSI to USD was $ +0.00580831905102.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00041677
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0043577664
|+0.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0060171774
|+0.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00580831905102
|+0.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of USSI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.04%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The SoSoValue Index Protocol is a cutting-edge spot index solution designed to make crypto investments simple and secured. SSI Protocol leverages on-chain smart contracts to repackage multi-chain, multi-asset portfolios into Wrapped Tokens (SSI). These tokens represent a basket of underlying assets, enabling Wrapped Tokens to track the value fluctuations of the spots basket, effectively achieving the effects of passive index investing. USSI is a delta-neutral funding rate product, utilizing systematic delta hedging strategies to maintain a delta-neutral exposure while optimizing returns through funding rate.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of USSI (USSI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USSI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USSI to VND
₫26,683.41
|1 USSI to AUD
A$1.5717
|1 USSI to GBP
￡0.7605
|1 USSI to EUR
€0.88218
|1 USSI to USD
$1.014
|1 USSI to MYR
RM4.32978
|1 USSI to TRY
₺41.23938
|1 USSI to JPY
¥152.1
|1 USSI to ARS
ARS$1,390.94436
|1 USSI to RUB
₽81.3735
|1 USSI to INR
₹88.6743
|1 USSI to IDR
Rp16,622.94816
|1 USSI to KRW
₩1,424.15286
|1 USSI to PHP
₱59.04522
|1 USSI to EGP
￡E.49.30068
|1 USSI to BRL
R$5.66826
|1 USSI to CAD
C$1.39932
|1 USSI to BDT
৳123.89052
|1 USSI to NGN
₦1,552.82946
|1 USSI to UAH
₴42.27366
|1 USSI to VES
Bs124.722
|1 USSI to CLP
$986.622
|1 USSI to PKR
Rs287.48928
|1 USSI to KZT
₸551.38278
|1 USSI to THB
฿33.28962
|1 USSI to TWD
NT$30.3693
|1 USSI to AED
د.إ3.72138
|1 USSI to CHF
Fr0.82134
|1 USSI to HKD
HK$7.94976
|1 USSI to MAD
.د.م9.24768
|1 USSI to MXN
$19.17474
|1 USSI to PLN
zł3.79236
|1 USSI to RON
лв4.50216
|1 USSI to SEK
kr9.9372
|1 USSI to BGN
лв1.73394
|1 USSI to HUF
Ft355.04196
|1 USSI to CZK
Kč21.82128
|1 USSI to KWD
د.ك0.310284
|1 USSI to ILS
₪3.46788