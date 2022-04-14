Ustream Coin (USTREAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ustream Coin (USTREAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ustream Coin (USTREAM) Information Ustream, once a trailblazer in live streaming technology, has the potential for an innovative resurgence in the Web3 era, particularly on the Solana blockchain. By integrating blockchain technology into its foundational principles, Ustream can redefine the future of live streaming with decentralization, transparency, and creator empowerment. Before the social media giants popularized live streaming, Ustream set the stage for real-time online broadcasting. Today, with the advent of Web3 and decentralized platforms, Ustream could transform into a

Ustream Coin (USTREAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ustream Coin (USTREAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 300.34K Total Supply: $ 999.77M Circulating Supply: $ 999.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 300.34K All-Time High: $ 0.0010819 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00029906

Ustream Coin (USTREAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ustream Coin (USTREAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USTREAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USTREAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

