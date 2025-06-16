Usual ETH Price (ETH0)
The live price of Usual ETH (ETH0) today is 2,567.45 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.55M USD. ETH0 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Usual ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Usual ETH price change within the day is +1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.99K USD
During today, the price change of Usual ETH to USD was $ +30.2.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Usual ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Usual ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Usual ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +30.2
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Usual ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.26%
+1.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ETH0 is a synthetic ETH asset fully backed by Lido’s wstETH and issued by the Usual protocol. It allows institutional investors and crypto-native whales to maintain directional ETH exposure while capturing significantly higher yields than conventional staking or restaking. Powered by the same architecture that underpins Usual’s stablecoin (backed by tokenized T-bills), ETH0 holders receive USUAL tokens, allowing them to outperform the underlying yield. For hedge funds, treasuries, and whales seeking to make ETH work harder, ETH0 offers a liquid, composable, and yield-optimized vehicle.
Understanding the tokenomics of Usual ETH (ETH0) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ETH0 token's extensive tokenomics now!
