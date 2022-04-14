Usual ETH (ETH0) Tokenomics
ETH0 is a synthetic ETH asset fully backed by Lido’s wstETH and issued by the Usual protocol. It allows institutional investors and crypto-native whales to maintain directional ETH exposure while capturing significantly higher yields than conventional staking or restaking.
Powered by the same architecture that underpins Usual’s stablecoin (backed by tokenized T-bills), ETH0 holders receive USUAL tokens, allowing them to outperform the underlying yield.
For hedge funds, treasuries, and whales seeking to make ETH work harder, ETH0 offers a liquid, composable, and yield-optimized vehicle.
Understanding the tokenomics of Usual ETH (ETH0) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETH0 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETH0 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ETH0 Price Prediction
Disclaimer
