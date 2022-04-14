Discover key insights into Usual ETH (ETH0), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Usual ETH (ETH0) Information

ETH0 is a synthetic ETH asset fully backed by Lido’s wstETH and issued by the Usual protocol. It allows institutional investors and crypto-native whales to maintain directional ETH exposure while capturing significantly higher yields than conventional staking or restaking.

Powered by the same architecture that underpins Usual’s stablecoin (backed by tokenized T-bills), ETH0 holders receive USUAL tokens, allowing them to outperform the underlying yield.

For hedge funds, treasuries, and whales seeking to make ETH work harder, ETH0 offers a liquid, composable, and yield-optimized vehicle.