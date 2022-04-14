USUALx (USUALX) Information

Usual protocol is a decentralized banking framework centered around USD0, a stablecoin designed as a liquid deposit token. It embodies the principle of redistributing value generated by users through a revenue-based token, USUAL. This approach enables users to access yields while simultaneously gaining exposure to the protocol’s growth and long-term success.

$USUALx is the staked version of $USUAL. It empowers holders with governance rights and grants daily $USUAL rewards.