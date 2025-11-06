Utility Coin (UTILITY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High Price Change (1H) -0.48% Price Change (1D) -5.90% Price Change (7D) -39.86%

Utility Coin (UTILITY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, UTILITY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. UTILITY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, UTILITY has changed by -0.48% over the past hour, -5.90% over 24 hours, and -39.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Utility Coin (UTILITY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.92K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.92K Circulation Supply 999.95M Total Supply 999,952,914.366784

The current Market Cap of Utility Coin is $ 24.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UTILITY is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999952914.366784. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.92K.