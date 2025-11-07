Utility Coin (UTILITY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Utility Coin (UTILITY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Utility Coin (UTILITY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Utility Coin (UTILITY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.75K $ 24.75K $ 24.75K Total Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 999.95M $ 999.95M $ 999.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.75K $ 24.75K $ 24.75K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Utility Coin (UTILITY) price Buy UTILITY Now!

Utility Coin (UTILITY) Information The string "FwrcPjGNdTbBXWBKktRvnNTnAfRNtv9nPDGV3gjgpump" is the Solana contract address (CA) for $UTILITY, a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. It's positioned as "The Useless Coin Killer," satirizing hype-driven memecoins by emphasizing "real utility" in a humorous way—think viral memes, community-driven narratives, and a mock "contract scanner" tool on its website. Inspired by quotes from crypto figures like CZ (Binance) and Anatoly (Solana), it taps into frustration with low-value tokens while embracing degen culture. The string "FwrcPjGNdTbBXWBKktRvnNTnAfRNtv9nPDGV3gjgpump" is the Solana contract address (CA) for $UTILITY, a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. It's positioned as "The Useless Coin Killer," satirizing hype-driven memecoins by emphasizing "real utility" in a humorous way—think viral memes, community-driven narratives, and a mock "contract scanner" tool on its website. Inspired by quotes from crypto figures like CZ (Binance) and Anatoly (Solana), it taps into frustration with low-value tokens while embracing degen culture. Official Website: https://www.theutilitycoin.com/

Utility Coin (UTILITY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Utility Coin (UTILITY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UTILITY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UTILITY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UTILITY's tokenomics, explore UTILITY token's live price!

UTILITY Price Prediction Want to know where UTILITY might be heading? Our UTILITY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UTILITY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!