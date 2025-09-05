What is UWU 69 (UWU69)

This token has an insane lore and got a great support from community. "Anti kol" token where there is only pure strong community, just vibes and building. From being called "a rug" project, from fud, from hate to community building and getting approved by other people in space growing and leading abstract market of memecoins when every other project kept dumping. It also has a main NFT collection which is top trading on Abstract at the moment which people vibing with.

UWU 69 (UWU69) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UWU 69 (UWU69) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UWU69 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UWU 69 (UWU69) How much is UWU 69 (UWU69) worth today? The live UWU69 price in USD is 0.00167873 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current UWU69 to USD price? $ 0.00167873 . Check out The current price of UWU69 to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of UWU 69? The market cap for UWU69 is $ 1.66M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of UWU69? The circulating supply of UWU69 is 991.02M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UWU69? UWU69 achieved an ATH price of 0.00231136 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UWU69? UWU69 saw an ATL price of 0.00160591 USD . What is the trading volume of UWU69? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UWU69 is -- USD . Will UWU69 go higher this year? UWU69 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UWU69 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

