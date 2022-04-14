UWU 69 (UWU69) Tokenomics

UWU 69 (UWU69) Information

This token has an insane lore and got a great support from community.

"Anti kol" token where there is only pure strong community, just vibes and building.

From being called "a rug" project, from fud, from hate to community building and getting approved by other people in space growing and leading abstract market of memecoins when every other project kept dumping.

It also has a main NFT collection which is top trading on Abstract at the moment which people vibing with.

Official Website:
https://uwueth.xyz/

UWU 69 (UWU69) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for UWU 69 (UWU69), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.63M
$ 1.63M
Total Supply:
$ 991.02M
$ 991.02M
Circulating Supply:
$ 991.02M
$ 991.02M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.63M
$ 1.63M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00231136
$ 0.00231136
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00160591
$ 0.00160591
Current Price:
$ 0.00164817
$ 0.00164817

UWU 69 (UWU69) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of UWU 69 (UWU69) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of UWU69 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many UWU69 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand UWU69's tokenomics, explore UWU69 token's live price!

UWU69 Price Prediction

Want to know where UWU69 might be heading? Our UWU69 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.