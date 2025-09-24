UXLINK (UXLINK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00950308 24H High $ 0.165906 All Time High $ 3.68 Lowest Price $ 0.00950308 Price Change (1H) +0.57% Price Change (1D) +94.26% Price Change (7D) -48.84%

UXLINK (UXLINK) real-time price is $0.162409. Over the past 24 hours, UXLINK traded between a low of $ 0.00950308 and a high of $ 0.165906, showing active market volatility. UXLINK's all-time high price is $ 3.68, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00950308.

In terms of short-term performance, UXLINK has changed by +0.57% over the past hour, +94.26% over 24 hours, and -48.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UXLINK (UXLINK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.64M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 161.84M Circulation Supply 479.71M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UXLINK is $ 77.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UXLINK is 479.71M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.84M.