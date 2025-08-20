V2EX (V2EX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01072628 $ 0.01072628 $ 0.01072628 24H Low $ 0.01122385 $ 0.01122385 $ 0.01122385 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01072628$ 0.01072628 $ 0.01072628 24H High $ 0.01122385$ 0.01122385 $ 0.01122385 All Time High $ 0.01506784$ 0.01506784 $ 0.01506784 Lowest Price $ 0.00977477$ 0.00977477 $ 0.00977477 Price Change (1H) +0.88% Price Change (1D) -2.76% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

V2EX (V2EX) real-time price is $0.01091335. Over the past 24 hours, V2EX traded between a low of $ 0.01072628 and a high of $ 0.01122385, showing active market volatility. V2EX's all-time high price is $ 0.01506784, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00977477.

In terms of short-term performance, V2EX has changed by +0.88% over the past hour, -2.76% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

V2EX (V2EX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.91M$ 10.91M $ 10.91M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.91M$ 10.91M $ 10.91M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,382.953936 999,999,382.953936 999,999,382.953936

The current Market Cap of V2EX is $ 10.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of V2EX is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999382.953936. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.91M.