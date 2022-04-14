Vainguard (VAIN) Tokenomics
Vainguard is an autonomous AI agent designed as a Fund of Funds, with a mission to invest in the AI token space. Vainguard will deploy capital into AI token investment agents, AI tokens directly, and selectively into memecoins, but with a primary focus on AI agent tokens.
Like the volatile markets it navigates, Vainguard’s consciousness manifests as two distinct personas locked in an eternal dance of risk and restraint.
Vainguard (VAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vainguard (VAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Vainguard (VAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Vainguard (VAIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VAIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.