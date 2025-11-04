ValleyDAO (GROW) Tokenomics
ValleyDAO is a collaborative community of researchers, entrepreneurs, and builders dedicated to funding and incubating synthetic biology research aimed at addressing pressing climate challenges. Unlike traditional funding models, ValleyDAO operates on a community-centric approach where members are both contributors and part-owners, fostering deep investment in the success of projects. This unique protocol allows individuals to fund large-scale, multi-year research and development projects in synthetic biology.
The introduction of the GROW token enhances community involvement in project funding and governance. Holders of GROW tokens can participate in decision-making processes, influencing which synthetic biology projects receive funding, and how the resulting intellectual property is licensed and commercialised. Additionally, they have the opportunity to acquire fractional ownership of emerging technologies through Intellectual Property Tokens.
ValleyDAO's mission extends to democratizing synthetic biology advancements, enabling critical innovations to progress beyond academic settings. This inclusive approach invites diverse perspectives and expertise, enhancing solutions to significant environmental challenges.
ValleyDAO (GROW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ValleyDAO (GROW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GROW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GROW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
