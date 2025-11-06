VALOR (VALOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00804361 $ 0.00804361 $ 0.00804361 24H Low $ 0.01309382 $ 0.01309382 $ 0.01309382 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00804361$ 0.00804361 $ 0.00804361 24H High $ 0.01309382$ 0.01309382 $ 0.01309382 All Time High $ 0.01499322$ 0.01499322 $ 0.01499322 Lowest Price $ 0.00356488$ 0.00356488 $ 0.00356488 Price Change (1H) -0.69% Price Change (1D) +26.14% Price Change (7D) -14.57% Price Change (7D) -14.57%

VALOR (VALOR) real-time price is $0.01021291. Over the past 24 hours, VALOR traded between a low of $ 0.00804361 and a high of $ 0.01309382, showing active market volatility. VALOR's all-time high price is $ 0.01499322, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00356488.

In terms of short-term performance, VALOR has changed by -0.69% over the past hour, +26.14% over 24 hours, and -14.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VALOR (VALOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.19M$ 10.19M $ 10.19M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.19M$ 10.19M $ 10.19M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,997,627.189002 999,997,627.189002 999,997,627.189002

The current Market Cap of VALOR is $ 10.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VALOR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997627.189002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.19M.