Value DeFi Price (VALUE)
Value DeFi (VALUE) is currently trading at 0.01999537 USD with a market cap of $ 96.12K USD. VALUE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VALUE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VALUE price information.
During today, the price change of Value DeFi to USD was $ -0.00074596081262448.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Value DeFi to USD was $ +0.0033095056.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Value DeFi to USD was $ +0.0011151677.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Value DeFi to USD was $ +0.010910196240405335.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00074596081262448
|-3.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033095056
|+16.55%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011151677
|+5.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.010910196240405335
|+120.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Value DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
-3.59%
-20.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Value DeFi platform is a suite of products that aim to bring fairness, true value, and innovation to Decentralized Finance. Their flagship products include vSwap, an automated market-maker built on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain that allows anyone to create trading pools with flexible ratio pairs, add liquidity, and earn trading fees, and vSafe, state-of-the-art multi-strategy yield-optimizers that allow unprecedented composability and flexibility of LP assets to maximize returns.
