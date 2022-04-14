Valyr (VALYR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Valyr (VALYR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Valyr (VALYR) Information Valyr is a Web3 tokenization infrastructure platform that bridges off-chain digital services like SaaS, APIs, and microservices with on-chain ecosystems. It enables developers to tokenize, verify, and monetize digital assets directly on the blockchain, creating new revenue streams and enhancing discoverability. Valyr empowers both traditional web services and on-chain projects to interact seamlessly, fostering interoperability and innovation across the decentralized economy. It's designed for developers, startups, and protocols aiming to bring real-world utility into the Web3 space. Official Website: https://www.valyr.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.valyr.xyz/ Buy VALYR Now!

Valyr (VALYR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Valyr (VALYR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.80M $ 14.80M $ 14.80M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.80M $ 14.80M $ 14.80M All-Time High: $ 0.02134732 $ 0.02134732 $ 0.02134732 All-Time Low: $ 0.0139386 $ 0.0139386 $ 0.0139386 Current Price: $ 0.01480669 $ 0.01480669 $ 0.01480669 Learn more about Valyr (VALYR) price

Valyr (VALYR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Valyr (VALYR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VALYR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VALYR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VALYR's tokenomics, explore VALYR token's live price!

