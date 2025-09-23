VANTA (VANTA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000133 24H High $ 0.00000184 All Time High $ 0.00000184 Lowest Price $ 0.00000138 Price Change (1H) -6.23% Price Change (1D) -29.80% Price Change (7D) --

VANTA (VANTA) real-time price is $0.00000129. Over the past 24 hours, VANTA traded between a low of $ 0.00000133 and a high of $ 0.00000184, showing active market volatility. VANTA's all-time high price is $ 0.00000184, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000138.

In terms of short-term performance, VANTA has changed by -6.23% over the past hour, -29.80% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VANTA (VANTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 133.65K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 133.65K Circulation Supply 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VANTA is $ 133.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VANTA is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.65K.