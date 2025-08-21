What is Vantum (VANTUM)

Vantum is a decentralized privacy protocol built on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to perform stealth transactions, private swaps, and AI-audited interactions without ever requiring KYC or leaving a public footprint. The core philosophy behind Vantum is simple: Privacy should be the default, not an afterthought. The $VANTUM token is designed to align incentives across the ecosystem while maintaining a sustainable economic model. With a fixed supply and community-first approach, $VANTUM serves as both a utility token and a governance mechanism for the Vantum privacy protocol.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vantum (VANTUM) How much is Vantum (VANTUM) worth today? The live VANTUM price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VANTUM to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of VANTUM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Vantum? The market cap for VANTUM is $ 32.97K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VANTUM? The circulating supply of VANTUM is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VANTUM? VANTUM achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VANTUM? VANTUM saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of VANTUM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VANTUM is -- USD . Will VANTUM go higher this year? VANTUM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VANTUM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

