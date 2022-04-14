Vantum (VANTUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vantum (VANTUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vantum (VANTUM) Information Vantum is a decentralized privacy protocol built on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to perform stealth transactions, private swaps, and AI-audited interactions without ever requiring KYC or leaving a public footprint. The core philosophy behind Vantum is simple: Privacy should be the default, not an afterthought. The $VANTUM token is designed to align incentives across the ecosystem while maintaining a sustainable economic model. With a fixed supply and community-first approach, $VANTUM serves as both a utility token and a governance mechanism for the Vantum privacy protocol. Official Website: https://vantum.app/ Buy VANTUM Now!

Vantum (VANTUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vantum (VANTUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.39K $ 32.39K $ 32.39K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.39K $ 32.39K $ 32.39K All-Time High: $ 0.00077476 $ 0.00077476 $ 0.00077476 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002595 $ 0.00002595 $ 0.00002595 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Vantum (VANTUM) price

Vantum (VANTUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vantum (VANTUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VANTUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VANTUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VANTUM's tokenomics, explore VANTUM token's live price!

VANTUM Price Prediction Want to know where VANTUM might be heading? Our VANTUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VANTUM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!