VAPE is the governance and utility token for VaporDEX, our decentralized exchange on the Avalanche network. As VaporDEX grows and evolves, VAPE will be an increasingly integral part of our DEX and ecosystem. Holding VAPE gives you access to participate in governance measures related to VaporDEX and VAPE itself — as well as giving you access to incremental value experiences that require VAPE to participate or benefit from.
As VaporDEX and our ecosystem grows, VAPE will play a critical role in enabling our community to benefit from the value experiences that are available through our products, solutions, and services. With the VAPE token, we’re designing a token economy that is ideally suited to continually adapt and evolve with our macro ecosystem. VAPE’s role grows in the direction that the ecosystem grows.
When you earn VAPE through one of its primary markets, it’s evidence and a celebration of you contributing value to your peer community through one or more ways. VAPE is not an incentive, it’s a reward. VAPE is not for everyone, its for anyone who adds value through our carefully designed products and value experiences.
Understanding the tokenomics of VAPE (VAPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VAPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
