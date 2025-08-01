What is Vapor (VAPOR)

Vaporware is a no-code AI agent launchpad powered by Hyperliquid L1 and ai16z. Users are able to create agents that interact on Telegram, X, and more. Once the hyperliquid EVM launches those agents will also be able to be tied to a token that can be traded on the native exchanges on the EVM. All agents tokens are paired with VAPOR. The launchpad is currently live in an alpha stage and should move to the full launch soon.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vapor (VAPOR) Resource Official Website

Vapor (VAPOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vapor (VAPOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VAPOR token's extensive tokenomics now!