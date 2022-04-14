Vapor (VAPOR) Information

Vaporware is a no-code AI agent launchpad powered by Hyperliquid L1 and ai16z. Users are able to create agents that interact on Telegram, X, and more. Once the hyperliquid EVM launches those agents will also be able to be tied to a token that can be traded on the native exchanges on the EVM. All agents tokens are paired with VAPOR. The launchpad is currently live in an alpha stage and should move to the full launch soon.