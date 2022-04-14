VaporNodes (VPND) Information

"VaporNodes is a hybrid NaaS + DaaS protocol where you get exposure to multi-chain DeFi protocols and Nodes, earning lifetime passive income by participating with a node. We aim to make DeFi affordable to everyone, that's why you can create a node starting from 1000 VPND.

If by chance you need to sell a large amount, $20K+, we recommend using out OTC option within our discord to help keep the protocol Healthy! https://discord.gg/TRAgAaNVku

When you create a node, you participate in the protocol saving you high fees, and being able to compound your yields easily.

VaporNodes will be controlled by governance, where everyone can make proposal and if you own a node you get a vote."