Vault Overflow (VAULT) Information We're building a personal finance app on top of the Hyperliquid Dex. This app is meant to offer a safe and streamlined experience for retail users, including: An easier onboarding experience that allows crosschain and bank deposits

Portfolio Management

Long term positions building tools like DCA and auto-invest

Spot token trading

Low leverage futures products

A series of auto-rebalancing indexes for top tokens

More complex strategies like pair trading and delta-neutral positions

Hyperliquid EVM support for money markets and more Official Website: https://www.vaultoverflow.com/ Buy VAULT Now!

Vault Overflow (VAULT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vault Overflow (VAULT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 148.80K Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 3.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 402.79K All-Time High: $ 0.276619 All-Time Low: $ 0.04029213 Current Price: $ 0.04029213

Vault Overflow (VAULT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vault Overflow (VAULT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VAULT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VAULT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VAULT's tokenomics, explore VAULT token's live price!

