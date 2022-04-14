Discover key insights into Vaultka (VKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Vaultka (VKA) Information

Vaultka is a DeFi protocol with clear market positioning as the catalyst of Decentralized Perpetual Exchange (Perp DEX) on Arbitrum

$VKA is the Governance token of Vaultka

Utility: Reward Boosts Protocol fee share Voting gauges Deflationary mechanism Leaderboard points