What is vBSWAP (VBSWAP)

vBSWAP is Binance Smart Chain token used as incentive for Value DeFi BSC ecosystem users. Part of fees (decided by vGovernance) from Value DeFi BSC ecosystem are used to buyback and burn vBSWAP. Max supply of vBSWAP is 100000 and it will be distributed over period of 108 weeks with emission reduction by 10% every 4 weeks (eg. first four weeks total of 10600 vBSWAP tokens will be distributed to farmers, next four weeks 9540, etc

vBSWAP (VBSWAP) Resource Official Website

VBSWAP to Local Currencies

vBSWAP (VBSWAP) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About vBSWAP (VBSWAP) How much is vBSWAP (VBSWAP) worth today? The live VBSWAP price in USD is 20.19 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VBSWAP to USD price? $ 20.19 . Check out The current price of VBSWAP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of vBSWAP? The market cap for VBSWAP is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VBSWAP? The circulating supply of VBSWAP is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VBSWAP? VBSWAP achieved an ATH price of 14,149.68 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VBSWAP? VBSWAP saw an ATL price of 2.7 USD . What is the trading volume of VBSWAP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VBSWAP is -- USD . Will VBSWAP go higher this year? VBSWAP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VBSWAP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

vBSWAP (VBSWAP) Important Industry Updates