VCGamers (VCG) Information $VCG is developed on top of a social commerce platform that connects gamers and enables them to buy and sell digital gaming items and gaming NFTs. This gives $VCG a real practical utility within the VCGamers ecosystem. Embrace a platform where gamers and blockchain converge! Official Website: https://vcgamers.com/

VCGamers (VCG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VCGamers (VCG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 902.81K $ 902.81K $ 902.81K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 902.82K $ 902.82K $ 902.82K All-Time High: $ 0.19225 $ 0.19225 $ 0.19225 All-Time Low: $ 0.0050598 $ 0.0050598 $ 0.0050598 Current Price: $ 0.00902634 $ 0.00902634 $ 0.00902634

VCGamers (VCG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VCGamers (VCG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VCG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VCG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

VCG Price Prediction Want to know where VCG might be heading? Our VCG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

