Vector Smart Chain (VSC) is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain designed to revolutionize the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), enterprise solutions, and real-world asset (RWA) integration. Built to deliver unmatched scalability, security, and cost-efficiency, VSC aims to compete directly with Ethereum and other leading blockchain ecosystems by offering a high-performance infrastructure tailored for both crypto-native and traditional industries.
At the core of the VSC ecosystem is Vector Smart Gas (VSG), the platform’s native gas token. Initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain, VSG has transitioned to VSC, supporting fast, low-cost transactions and smart contract execution. As the backbone of VSC’s decentralized network, VSG is critical in maintaining network security and driving the functionality of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and other blockchain innovations.
VSC stands apart with its focus on enterprise solutions and the deployment of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). This positions VSC as a transformative platform for businesses seeking to tokenize assets, streamline operations, and leverage the power of blockchain technology to create transparent and secure financial systems.
Key features of Vector Smart Chain include: - Enterprise Solutions: VSC is designed to integrate with existing enterprise systems, offering scalable blockchain solutions tailored to the needs of modern businesses. - DePIN: Decentralized physical infrastructure networks provide a bridge between digital and physical assets, enabling real-world asset tokenization and enhancing supply chain transparency. - Real-World Asset (RWA) Integration: VSC facilitates the seamless tokenization and trade of real-world assets, unlocking new opportunities for industries ranging from real estate to commodities. - Developer-Friendly Ecosystem: VSC provides robust tools and support for developers to build innovative dApps and smart contracts, making it a go-to platform for blockchain development.
With a growing community and strong partnerships, Vector Smart Chain is poised to become a leader in the blockchain space, offering a secure and scalable foundation for the decentralized future.
Vector Smart Gas (VSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Vector Smart Gas (VSG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VSG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VSG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
VSG Price Prediction
Want to know where VSG might be heading? Our VSG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
