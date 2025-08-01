Vega Protocol Price (VEGA)
Vega Protocol (VEGA) is currently trading at 0.0022229 USD with a market cap of $ 137.93K USD. VEGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Vega Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vega Protocol to USD was $ -0.0002021912.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vega Protocol to USD was $ +0.0009194210.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vega Protocol to USD was $ -0.003076253286535436.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002021912
|-9.09%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009194210
|+41.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003076253286535436
|-58.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vega Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.83%
-21.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vega is a proof-of-stake blockchain, built on top of Tendermint, which makes it possible to trade derivatives on a decentralised network with comparable experience to centralised exchanges.
