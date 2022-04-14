Vega Protocol (VEGA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vega Protocol (VEGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vega Protocol (VEGA) Information Vega is a proof-of-stake blockchain, built on top of Tendermint, which makes it possible to trade derivatives on a decentralised network with comparable experience to centralised exchanges. Official Website: https://vega.xyz/ Buy VEGA Now!

Market Cap: $ 212.87K
Total Supply: $ 65.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 62.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 223.00K
All-Time High: $ 23.93
All-Time Low: $ 0.00104556
Current Price: $ 0.00343076

Vega Protocol (VEGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vega Protocol (VEGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VEGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VEGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VEGA's tokenomics, explore VEGA token's live price!

