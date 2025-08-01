What is Vegas (VEGAS)

Vegas is a utility token used to bet on the first Hyperliquid GambleFi of the same name. This token allows users to engage in a variety of games and bets within a secure and decentralized environment. By holding and using the Vegas token, users can access exclusive features, receive special rewards, and enjoy the unique experience offered by VEGAS platform. Vegas is not just a means of placing bets, but also a gateway to a new era of blockchain-based online gaming, ensuring transparency and fairness for all participants.

