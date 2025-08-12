Veil Exchange Price (VEIL)
Veil Exchange (VEIL) is currently trading at 0.0002162 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VEIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
VEIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Veil Exchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Veil Exchange to USD was $ +0.0000988639.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Veil Exchange to USD was $ -0.0000225548.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Veil Exchange to USD was $ -0.0000187969008014279.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000988639
|+45.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000225548
|-10.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000187969008014279
|-7.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Veil Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
+0.20%
+14.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Privacy Driven Crypto Exchange - Trade BTC, ETH, MATIC, and 100+ other cryptocurrencies with seamless security and privacy. No sign-up or limits. Powered by our Veil utility token.
|1 VEIL to VND
₫5.689303
|1 VEIL to AUD
A$0.000330786
|1 VEIL to GBP
￡0.000159988
|1 VEIL to EUR
€0.000185932
|1 VEIL to USD
$0.0002162
|1 VEIL to MYR
RM0.000914526
|1 VEIL to TRY
₺0.008801502
|1 VEIL to JPY
¥0.0319976
|1 VEIL to ARS
ARS$0.2856002
|1 VEIL to RUB
₽0.017228978
|1 VEIL to INR
₹0.018941282
|1 VEIL to IDR
Rp3.544261728
|1 VEIL to KRW
₩0.300275856
|1 VEIL to PHP
₱0.012340696
|1 VEIL to EGP
￡E.0.010490024
|1 VEIL to BRL
R$0.001176128
|1 VEIL to CAD
C$0.000296194
|1 VEIL to BDT
৳0.026339646
|1 VEIL to NGN
₦0.332102658
|1 VEIL to UAH
₴0.008989596
|1 VEIL to VES
Bs0.028106
|1 VEIL to CLP
$0.2092816
|1 VEIL to PKR
Rs0.06154133
|1 VEIL to KZT
₸0.117755492
|1 VEIL to THB
฿0.007011366
|1 VEIL to TWD
NT$0.006483838
|1 VEIL to AED
د.إ0.000793454
|1 VEIL to CHF
Fr0.00017296
|1 VEIL to HKD
HK$0.001695008
|1 VEIL to MAD
.د.م0.001958772
|1 VEIL to MXN
$0.004034292
|1 VEIL to PLN
zł0.000791292
|1 VEIL to RON
лв0.00094047
|1 VEIL to SEK
kr0.002082006
|1 VEIL to BGN
лв0.000363216
|1 VEIL to HUF
Ft0.073661502
|1 VEIL to CZK
Kč0.004548848
|1 VEIL to KWD
د.ك0.000065941
|1 VEIL to ILS
₪0.000739404