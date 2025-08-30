Vela AI (VELAAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00299984 $ 0.00299984 $ 0.00299984 24H Low $ 0.00350203 $ 0.00350203 $ 0.00350203 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00299984$ 0.00299984 $ 0.00299984 24H High $ 0.00350203$ 0.00350203 $ 0.00350203 All Time High $ 1.83$ 1.83 $ 1.83 Lowest Price $ 0.00227533$ 0.00227533 $ 0.00227533 Price Change (1H) -0.62% Price Change (1D) -7.88% Price Change (7D) -2.80% Price Change (7D) -2.80%

Vela AI (VELAAI) real-time price is $0.00300516. Over the past 24 hours, VELAAI traded between a low of $ 0.00299984 and a high of $ 0.00350203, showing active market volatility. VELAAI's all-time high price is $ 1.83, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00227533.

In terms of short-term performance, VELAAI has changed by -0.62% over the past hour, -7.88% over 24 hours, and -2.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vela AI (VELAAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.01M$ 3.01M $ 3.01M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vela AI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VELAAI is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.01M.