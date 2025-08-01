What is Vela Token (VELA)

Vela Exchange is a permissionless, self-custody driven perpetual exchange built with innovative blockchain architecture to ensure fast transactions, secure trading, and extensibility into additional synthetic options and derivatives. The rewards structure of Vela Exchange is carefully balanced to manage token & rewards supply while maintaining high incentives for liquidity provisioning and trading. While perpetual trading is the first product of Vela Exchange, the long term vision of Vela Exchange is to provide traders with a home base complete with everything they need to trade crypto assets and leveraged products. This vision is always in motion at Vela Exchange and is an essential part of the Vela team’s ethos as we continue building in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vela Token (VELA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Vela Token (VELA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vela Token (VELA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VELA token's extensive tokenomics now!