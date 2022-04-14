Velvet AI (VELAI) Tokenomics
Velvet AI is an advanced cryptocurrency trading system powered by artificial intelligence, currently tracking over 10,000 EVM wallets for trend analysis and early token detection. The platform provides AI-driven security analysis at the smart contract level to identify potential scams and assess trading risks based on liquidity metrics.
The ecosystem features a sophisticated terminal interface delivering real-time trading signals across ETH, Base, Arbitrum, and Avalanche networks. $VELAI token holders benefit from a 50/50 revenue sharing model through staking, with proceeds split between treasury growth and holder rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Velvet AI (VELAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VELAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VELAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
