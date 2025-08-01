More About VU

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU)

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) Live Price Chart

$0.00083967
$0.00083967$0.00083967
-17.00%1D
Price of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) Today

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) is currently trading at 0.00084764 USD with a market cap of $ 842.65K USD. VU to USD price is updated in real-time.

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-16.25%
Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals 24-hour price change
994.12M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.000164521411954002.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0005844006.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0006515222.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.00244618946468282.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000164521411954002-16.25%
30 Days$ -0.0005844006-68.94%
60 Days$ -0.0006515222-76.86%
90 Days$ -0.00244618946468282-74.26%

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00084768
$ 0.00084768$ 0.00084768

$ 0.00102009
$ 0.00102009$ 0.00102009

$ 0.01677295
$ 0.01677295$ 0.01677295

-0.96%

-16.25%

-34.75%

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 842.65K
$ 842.65K$ 842.65K

--
----

994.12M
994.12M 994.12M

What is Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU)

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) Resource

Official Website

Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals (VU)

Disclaimer

