More About VDT

VDT Price Info

VDT Whitepaper

VDT Official Website

VDT Tokenomics

VDT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Vendetta Logo

Vendetta Price (VDT)

Unlisted

Vendetta (VDT) Live Price Chart

$0.00406095
$0.00406095$0.00406095
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Vendetta (VDT) Today

Vendetta (VDT) is currently trading at 0.00406028 USD with a market cap of $ 51.13K USD. VDT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Vendetta Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.07%
Vendetta 24-hour price change
12.59M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the VDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VDT price information.

Vendetta (VDT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ -0.0003388149.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ -0.0010195907.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ -0.001364590060333266.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.07%
30 Days$ -0.0003388149-8.34%
60 Days$ -0.0010195907-25.11%
90 Days$ -0.001364590060333266-25.15%

Vendetta (VDT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Vendetta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00405533
$ 0.00405533$ 0.00405533

$ 0.00406816
$ 0.00406816$ 0.00406816

$ 0.537905
$ 0.537905$ 0.537905

-0.05%

+0.07%

-12.32%

Vendetta (VDT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 51.13K
$ 51.13K$ 51.13K

--
----

12.59M
12.59M 12.59M

What is Vendetta (VDT)

Vendetta Games is creating a sustainable metaverse ecosystem with a AAA Red Dead Redemption-style open-world RPG game as well as a suite of blockchain and metaverse features and a publishing studio.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vendetta (VDT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Vendetta (VDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vendetta (VDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VDT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vendetta (VDT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VDT to Local Currencies

1 VDT to VND
106.8462682
1 VDT to AUD
A$0.0062528312
1 VDT to GBP
0.00304521
1 VDT to EUR
0.0034918408
1 VDT to USD
$0.00406028
1 VDT to MYR
RM0.0173373956
1 VDT to TRY
0.165050382
1 VDT to JPY
¥0.60092144
1 VDT to ARS
ARS$5.5166618332
1 VDT to RUB
0.3247411944
1 VDT to INR
0.3543000328
1 VDT to IDR
Rp66.5619565632
1 VDT to KRW
5.6314459488
1 VDT to PHP
0.2344405672
1 VDT to EGP
￡E.0.1976138276
1 VDT to BRL
R$0.022534554
1 VDT to CAD
C$0.0055625836
1 VDT to BDT
0.496166216
1 VDT to NGN
6.2178721892
1 VDT to UAH
0.1696384984
1 VDT to VES
Bs0.49941444
1 VDT to CLP
$3.93441132
1 VDT to PKR
Rs1.1518202304
1 VDT to KZT
2.2030673252
1 VDT to THB
฿0.1319591
1 VDT to TWD
NT$0.1207121244
1 VDT to AED
د.إ0.0149012276
1 VDT to CHF
Fr0.003248224
1 VDT to HKD
HK$0.0318325952
1 VDT to MAD
.د.م0.037151562
1 VDT to MXN
$0.076739292
1 VDT to PLN
0.0149824332
1 VDT to RON
лв0.0177840264
1 VDT to SEK
kr0.0392629076
1 VDT to BGN
лв0.0068618732
1 VDT to HUF
Ft1.398157418
1 VDT to CZK
0.0862403472
1 VDT to KWD
د.ك0.0012383854
1 VDT to ILS
0.0138455548