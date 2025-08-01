Vent Finance Price (VENT)
Vent Finance (VENT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 140.29K USD. VENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Vent Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vent Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vent Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vent Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vent Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VENT is the first full-stack Cardano-Polygon community launchpad ecosystem that enables sustainable growth. The platform will open up new investment opportunities and make DeFi accessible to everyone. Combining simplicity, security, and transparency, VENT aims to reset the world's expectations of what a decentralized launchpad is and help evolve the reputation and maturity of the DeFi space and crypto ecosystem as a whole. VentUp Launchpad, the first offering within the platform is where founders share innovative blockchain projects with the communities that will join forces to fund them. - Platform-level identity verification: simple, one-time process. - Customer support throughout all stages of registration, KYC, and investment. - Projects selected by the community and vetted by the team. - Flexible Fundraising Mechanisms (IDO, Private Rounds, ISPO) - Innovative P.A.S. (Point Allocation System) allocation mechanism to reward long-term holders, true community members while enabling new users to participate. - Social features that invite verified users to interact with each other and exchange ideas with project creators. - Secure environment for trusted partners and community members to transact. - Trusted entity & team in compliance with international regulations. - Transfer functionality to allow whitelists to be delegated to eligible members. - Project Support through Incubation Partners.
