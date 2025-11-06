Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 39.37 24H High $ 42.0 All Time High $ 49.9 Lowest Price $ 34.37 Price Change (1H) -1.95% Price Change (1D) -4.16% Price Change (7D) -14.80%

Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) real-time price is $39.48. Over the past 24 hours, VHYPE traded between a low of $ 39.37 and a high of $ 42.0, showing active market volatility. VHYPE's all-time high price is $ 49.9, while its all-time low price is $ 34.37.

In terms of short-term performance, VHYPE has changed by -1.95% over the past hour, -4.16% over 24 hours, and -14.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.67M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.67M Circulation Supply 1.71M Total Supply 1,714,530.063780952

The current Market Cap of Ventuals vHYPE is $ 67.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VHYPE is 1.71M, with a total supply of 1714530.063780952. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.67M.