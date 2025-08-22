Venus Reward (VRT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.01474414 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.36% Price Change (1D) +133.26% Price Change (7D) +240.20%

Venus Reward (VRT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VRT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VRT's all-time high price is $ 0.01474414, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VRT has changed by -2.36% over the past hour, +133.26% over 24 hours, and +240.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Venus Reward (VRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 24,332,704,321.10447

The current Market Cap of Venus Reward is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VRT is 0.00, with a total supply of 24332704321.10447. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.