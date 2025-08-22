More About VSXP

Venus SXP Price (VSXP)

1 VSXP to USD Live Price:

$0.00350367
-3.40%1D
Venus SXP (VSXP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-22 10:06:32 (UTC+8)

Venus SXP (VSXP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00347897
24H Low
$ 0.00362551
24H High

$ 0.00347897
$ 0.00362551
$ 0.116049
$ 0.00290763
+0.35%

-3.42%

-4.22%

-4.22%

Venus SXP (VSXP) real-time price is $0.00350367. Over the past 24 hours, VSXP traded between a low of $ 0.00347897 and a high of $ 0.00362551, showing active market volatility. VSXP's all-time high price is $ 0.116049, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00290763.

In terms of short-term performance, VSXP has changed by +0.35% over the past hour, -3.42% over 24 hours, and -4.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Venus SXP (VSXP) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 49.14K
0.00
14,033,930.13625972
The current Market Cap of Venus SXP is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VSXP is 0.00, with a total supply of 14033930.13625972. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.14K.

Venus SXP (VSXP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Venus SXP to USD was $ -0.000124199345054211.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Venus SXP to USD was $ -0.0007683849.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Venus SXP to USD was $ +0.0002168663.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Venus SXP to USD was $ -0.000448144086572515.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000124199345054211-3.42%
30 Days$ -0.0007683849-21.93%
60 Days$ +0.0002168663+6.19%
90 Days$ -0.000448144086572515-11.34%

What is Venus SXP (VSXP)

Venus is an algorithmic money market and synthetic stablecoin decentralized finance protocol.

Venus SXP (VSXP) Resource

Official Website

Venus SXP Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Venus SXP (VSXP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Venus SXP (VSXP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Venus SXP.

Check the Venus SXP price prediction now!

VSXP to Local Currencies

Venus SXP (VSXP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Venus SXP (VSXP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VSXP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Venus SXP (VSXP)

How much is Venus SXP (VSXP) worth today?
The live VSXP price in USD is 0.00350367 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VSXP to USD price?
The current price of VSXP to USD is $ 0.00350367. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Venus SXP?
The market cap for VSXP is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VSXP?
The circulating supply of VSXP is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VSXP?
VSXP achieved an ATH price of 0.116049 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VSXP?
VSXP saw an ATL price of 0.00290763 USD.
What is the trading volume of VSXP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VSXP is -- USD.
Will VSXP go higher this year?
VSXP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VSXP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Venus SXP (VSXP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-20 18:39:00Expert Insights
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
08-20 09:25:00Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
08-20 02:24:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.