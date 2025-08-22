Venus XRP (VXRP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.058237 24H High $ 0.060377 All Time High $ 0.074605 Lowest Price $ 0.00596892 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) -2.92% Price Change (7D) -7.35%

Venus XRP (VXRP) real-time price is $0.058541. Over the past 24 hours, VXRP traded between a low of $ 0.058237 and a high of $ 0.060377, showing active market volatility. VXRP's all-time high price is $ 0.074605, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00596892.

In terms of short-term performance, VXRP has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, -2.92% over 24 hours, and -7.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Venus XRP (VXRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.28M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 756,348,727.6200576

The current Market Cap of Venus XRP is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VXRP is 0.00, with a total supply of 756348727.6200576. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.28M.