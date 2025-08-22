Venus XVS (VXVS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.122662 $ 0.122662 $ 0.122662 24H Low $ 0.126482 $ 0.126482 $ 0.126482 24H High 24H Low $ 0.122662$ 0.122662 $ 0.122662 24H High $ 0.126482$ 0.126482 $ 0.126482 All Time High $ 2.94$ 2.94 $ 2.94 Lowest Price $ 0.062162$ 0.062162 $ 0.062162 Price Change (1H) +0.32% Price Change (1D) -1.29% Price Change (7D) -1.45% Price Change (7D) -1.45%

Venus XVS (VXVS) real-time price is $0.124018. Over the past 24 hours, VXVS traded between a low of $ 0.122662 and a high of $ 0.126482, showing active market volatility. VXVS's all-time high price is $ 2.94, while its all-time low price is $ 0.062162.

In terms of short-term performance, VXVS has changed by +0.32% over the past hour, -1.29% over 24 hours, and -1.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Venus XVS (VXVS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.75M$ 3.75M $ 3.75M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 30,224,518.85579009 30,224,518.85579009 30,224,518.85579009

The current Market Cap of Venus XVS is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VXVS is 0.00, with a total supply of 30224518.85579009. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.75M.