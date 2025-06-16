VerifiedX Price (VFX)
The live price of VerifiedX (VFX) today is 4.91 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VerifiedX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- VerifiedX price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of VerifiedX to USD was $ -0.001095527086899.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VerifiedX to USD was $ +2.3790570300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VerifiedX to USD was $ +2.3790570300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VerifiedX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001095527086899
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +2.3790570300
|+48.45%
|60 Days
|$ +2.3790570300
|+48.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VerifiedX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.02%
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 VFX to VND
₫129,206.65
|1 VFX to AUD
A$7.5123
|1 VFX to GBP
￡3.5843
|1 VFX to EUR
€4.2226
|1 VFX to USD
$4.91
|1 VFX to MYR
RM20.8184
|1 VFX to TRY
₺193.4049
|1 VFX to JPY
¥707.5801
|1 VFX to RUB
₽391.818
|1 VFX to INR
₹422.8001
|1 VFX to IDR
Rp80,491.7904
|1 VFX to KRW
₩6,707.6492
|1 VFX to PHP
₱275.3037
|1 VFX to EGP
￡E.244.0761
|1 VFX to BRL
R$27.2014
|1 VFX to CAD
C$6.6285
|1 VFX to BDT
৳600.4439
|1 VFX to NGN
₦7,577.112
|1 VFX to UAH
₴203.8141
|1 VFX to VES
Bs491
|1 VFX to PKR
Rs1,389.3336
|1 VFX to KZT
₸2,520.4994
|1 VFX to THB
฿158.9858
|1 VFX to TWD
NT$145.0414
|1 VFX to AED
د.إ18.0197
|1 VFX to CHF
Fr3.9771
|1 VFX to HKD
HK$38.4944
|1 VFX to MAD
.د.م44.7301
|1 VFX to MXN
$93.0936