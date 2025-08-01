Vertex Price (VRTX)
Vertex (VRTX) is currently trading at 0.00139269 USD with a market cap of $ 735.86K USD. VRTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VRTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VRTX price information.
During today, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ -0.0012464625.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ -0.0013420966.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vertex to USD was $ -0.042884391093161856.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012464625
|-89.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013420966
|-96.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.042884391093161856
|-96.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vertex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+2.80%
+12.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vertex’s VRTX token serves as the cornerstone of Vertex Edge's decentralized exchange (DEX) network, integrating spot trading, perpetuals, and money markets into a unified order book across multiple EVM-compatible chains. The tokenomics of VRTX are designed to promote sustainable growth, incentivize participation, and optimize the ecosystem's efficiency. Trading Rewards & Emissions To foster active engagement, Vertex regularly distributes VRTX tokens as trading rewards to users participating across the chains supported by Vertex Edge. The current phase, known as the Ongoing Incentives Phase, allocates 34% of the total VRTX supply—amounting to 340 million tokens—over more than 72 weekly epochs. Each epoch spans seven days, with a predetermined pool of VRTX tokens distributed to traders based on their proportional trading activity during that period. Staking Mechanism VRTX staking encourages long-term commitment and rewards participants effectively. Key features of the staking model include: - Sustainable Rewards Model: The staking rewards structure is diversified across three primary streams: 1. Base APY: A portion of the reduced VRTX emissions is allocated to provide an initial annualized yield of 15%, tapering to 1.5% over three years. 2. Fee APY: Trading fees are used to repurchase VRTX, which is then added to the staking pool. Initially, 50% of all protocol fees are dedicated to these buybacks, with a planned increase to 100% over time. 3. Loyalty APY: Revenues from early unstake penalties are redistributed as additional yield to long-term participants. - Auto-Compounding Rewards: Staking rewards are automatically compounded, increasing the user's staked balance without manual intervention. This process utilizes USDC from the protocol's trading fees to buy back VRTX, which is then distributed back into the staking pool. - Immediate Access to Maximum Rewards: VRTX stakers can earn the highest possible yield immediately upon staking, simplifying participation and enhancing accessibility. - Flexible Unstaking Options: Users can unstake their VRTX tokens at any time, subject to a 21-day cooldown period. For those preferring immediate access, an option to bypass the cooldown is available with a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Penalties collected from early withdrawals are redistributed to the subsequent week's yield pool, benefiting long-term stakers. Market Maker Incentives Recognizing the pivotal role of market makers in maintaining liquidity, Vertex maintains a tiered rebate system linked to the amount of VRTX staked: - 3 million VRTX or more = 0.75 basis points rebate - 1 million VRTX = 0.65 basis points rebate - 300,000 VRTX = 0.55 basis points rebate - 3,000 VRTX = 0.15 basis points rebate The tiered rebate structure incentivizes deeper liquidity provision by offering higher rebates to market makers with greater stakes, thereby aligning their interests with the protocol's long-term growth. The VRTX token is natively available on Ethereum L1, Arbitrum L2, Base L2, and Blast L2 networks. In summary, Vertex’s VRTX tokenomics are strategically designed to foster sustainable ecosystem growth, incentivize active participation from various stakeholders, and ensure the long-term alignment of interests within Vertex Edge's network of exchanges.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Vertex (VRTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VRTX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VRTX to VND
₫36.64863735
|1 VRTX to AUD
A$0.0021586695
|1 VRTX to GBP
￡0.0010445175
|1 VRTX to EUR
€0.0012116403
|1 VRTX to USD
$0.00139269
|1 VRTX to MYR
RM0.0059467863
|1 VRTX to TRY
₺0.0566407023
|1 VRTX to JPY
¥0.2089035
|1 VRTX to ARS
ARS$1.9104085806
|1 VRTX to RUB
₽0.1117355187
|1 VRTX to INR
₹0.1218325212
|1 VRTX to IDR
Rp22.8309799536
|1 VRTX to KRW
₩1.9560191781
|1 VRTX to PHP
₱0.0809988504
|1 VRTX to EGP
￡E.0.0677265147
|1 VRTX to BRL
R$0.007799064
|1 VRTX to CAD
C$0.0019219122
|1 VRTX to BDT
৳0.170186718
|1 VRTX to NGN
₦2.1327515391
|1 VRTX to UAH
₴0.0581865882
|1 VRTX to VES
Bs0.17130087
|1 VRTX to CLP
$1.35508737
|1 VRTX to PKR
Rs0.3950782992
|1 VRTX to KZT
₸0.7556596671
|1 VRTX to THB
฿0.0457359396
|1 VRTX to TWD
NT$0.041641431
|1 VRTX to AED
د.إ0.0051111723
|1 VRTX to CHF
Fr0.0011280789
|1 VRTX to HKD
HK$0.0109186896
|1 VRTX to MAD
.د.م0.0127431135
|1 VRTX to MXN
$0.0263636217
|1 VRTX to PLN
zł0.0052086606
|1 VRTX to RON
лв0.0061835436
|1 VRTX to SEK
kr0.0136622889
|1 VRTX to BGN
лв0.0023814999
|1 VRTX to HUF
Ft0.4883188947
|1 VRTX to CZK
Kč0.0299846157
|1 VRTX to KWD
د.ك0.00042616314
|1 VRTX to ILS
₪0.0047490729