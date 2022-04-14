Verus (VRSC) Tokenomics
Verus (VRSC) Information
Verus Coin aims to be the world's most advanced technology, zero knowledge privacy-enabling blockchain, Verus Coin brings Sapling performance and zero knowledge features to an intelligent system with a completely unique, combined proof of stake/proof of work consensus algorithm that solves the nothing at stake problem. With this and its approach towards CPU mining and ASICs, Verus Coin may also be the most naturally decentralizing and attack resistant blockchain to exist. Over and above its leading privacy, interchain contracts, and security features, Verus Coin's next steps include automated provisioning of public blockchains as a service, using the same technology that Verus developers created and used to solve the ""nothing at stake"" problem. At that point, the first applications that will allow provisioning of chains on their behalf will be polls and elections.
Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. With its groundbreaking consensus protocol, Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Verus was a no-ICO, no-premine, 100% fairly launched community project.
Verus (VRSC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Verus (VRSC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Verus (VRSC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Verus (VRSC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VRSC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VRSC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.