VetMe (VETME) Information

VetMe is a blockchain-based vetting and escrow service that aims to provide a platform for professionals to conduct transactions securely. The company has released a beta version of its peer-to-peer escrow service and a prototype of its over-the-counter trading platform. The VetMe token can be used for staking, which will earn holders a share of the platform's profits, and for paying zero fees on the platform. Holding a certain amount of tokens will also unlock premium features in the future. The VetMe token can be used for P2P escrow service for crypto users, OTC escrow service for traders, and KYC service for users to verify the identity of their clients.