What is Vetter Skylabs (VSL)

Skylabs is powered by its native BEP-20 token (VSL) and houses two independently functioning launchpad platforms — Launchpad and Vsale. Stakers of VSL get allocations in Launchpad projects and royalties from shared revenue generated from the VSL buy-sell tax and launchpads. Stakers receive 100% of the VSL buy tax and 33.33% of the sell tax, as well as 20% of revenue generated from both Launchpads. Only VSL stakers can participate in top-tier projects launching off Skylabs Launchpad. Vsale follows the standard “open launch” model giving developers a hub to launch projects to the public while locking liquidity. The founding team consists of Robyn Linn, Mike Klinger and Jeremy James. All with years of experience in cryptocurrency projects.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vetter Skylabs (VSL) Resource Official Website

Vetter Skylabs (VSL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vetter Skylabs (VSL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VSL token's extensive tokenomics now!