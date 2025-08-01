What is Vibe Cat (VIBE)

Vibe is the world-famous dancing cat. The CA starts with SEXY and ends with PUMP. Just Vibe. Context: Vibe was deployed November 15th, 2024 and within two hours the dev abandonded the project. But the vibe can't be stopped and won't be stopped. CTO was followed by the OGs 0xPepes. 0xpepes was founded in 2017, investing $20M in winning memes and projects like Goat, ACT and Fantom, Casper & others.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vibe Cat (VIBE) Resource Official Website

Vibe Cat (VIBE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Vibe Cat (VIBE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIBE token's extensive tokenomics now!